Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $305,248.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Longeveron news, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $305,248.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,455 shares of company stock valued at $427,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.53. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

