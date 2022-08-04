Loom Network Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $62.50 million and $4.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

