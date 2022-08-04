Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,341 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $97,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.07. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,009. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

