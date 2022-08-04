Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,255,694 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 488.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $211,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

