Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 551,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

