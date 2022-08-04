Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 976,445 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

