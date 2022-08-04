Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $182,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,475,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $85,345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

