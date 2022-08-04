Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $106.29 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of McKesson worth $106,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.23.

MCK traded up $19.74 on Thursday, hitting $346.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.91. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $346.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

