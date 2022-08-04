Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.48. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

