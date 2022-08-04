Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

