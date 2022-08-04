LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 757,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $222.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.46.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.