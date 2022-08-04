Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 864,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

