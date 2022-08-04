LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.