LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $97.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

