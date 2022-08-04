LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.