LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.
Shares of LYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
