Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 88,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

