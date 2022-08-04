MahaDAO Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $336,768.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

