Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,434 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

