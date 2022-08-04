Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Up 7.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 147,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 167,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

