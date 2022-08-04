Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. 105,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,792. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

