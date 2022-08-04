Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.63 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MPC opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.