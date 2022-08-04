Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.