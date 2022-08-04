Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $31.65 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.