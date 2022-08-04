Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 208,429 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,429 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 67,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

