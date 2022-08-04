Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.24. 30,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,218. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

