Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

