Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,295,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,752,000. Organon & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $20,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

