Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249,488 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Accenture worth $480,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $308.17 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.86.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.