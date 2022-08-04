Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 893,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7,122.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of SS&C Technologies worth $67,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

