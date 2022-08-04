Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

