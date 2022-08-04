Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

MWSNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Mawson Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.