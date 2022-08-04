Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 22.7% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 204,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 157,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mawson Gold Stock Up 18.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$38.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Further Reading

