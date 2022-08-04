McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.17. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 15,333 shares.
McCoy Global Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.
McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at McCoy Global
About McCoy Global
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.
Featured Articles
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.