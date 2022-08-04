McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.17. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 15,333 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver sold 50,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,020.50.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

