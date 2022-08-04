McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $259.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.