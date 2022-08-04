McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $11,882,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.90. 46,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,831. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.79. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.