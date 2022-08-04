McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $167,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.49 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.