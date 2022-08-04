MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 2,596,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 509,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 161,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

