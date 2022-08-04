MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86.00

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $86.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 1,508.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00629926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035666 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

