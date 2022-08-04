MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.49 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

