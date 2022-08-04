Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $920,990.26

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $920,990.26 and $947.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00217672 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001344 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00523086 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

