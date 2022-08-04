MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.
MercadoLibre Trading Up 16.2 %
MELI traded up $143.96 on Thursday, hitting $1,034.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,828. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.31 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $727.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
