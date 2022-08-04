MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $143.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,034.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,942. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 282.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 75.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

