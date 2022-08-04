Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercari Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

