Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mercari Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $31.97.
Mercari Company Profile
