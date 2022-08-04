Mercury General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

