Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

