MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.