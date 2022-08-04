MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
