MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.91 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

