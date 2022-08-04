MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

