MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of MGM opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.12.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
