MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.68 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $107.03. 236,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

