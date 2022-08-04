MIB Coin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $118,301.91 and $13.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,288,792 coins and its circulating supply is 168,986,864 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

